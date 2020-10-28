This is challange for entire civilized world – Artsakh’s President about bombing of Stepnakert

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan emphasized that the rocket strikes by Azerbaijan against the maternity hospital and residential districts of Stepanakert is a challenge for the entire civilized world, ARMENPRESS reports Harutyunyan wrote in his Twitter micro blog.

”Today Azerbaijan targeted civilian areas of Stepanakert, including Republican Medical Center, Maternity and Child Hospital, with heavy missiles.

Just received information of new strikes on Stepanakert civilian areas, with new destructions. Tis is a challenge to the entire civilized world”, the President of Artsakh wrote.

The Azerbaijani military used Smerch multiple rocket launchers to bombard Stepanakert and Shushi on October 28. The maternity hospital in the capital city of Artsakh was hit with air strikes.

One civilian died and two others were wounded in the Shushi bombing. In Stepanakert, the authorities said the bombing has caused heavy casualties.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1033075/