Pizzagate a la Baku

Following the examples of the local McDonald’s and Burger King franchises in Azerbaijan making unauthorized usage of the commercial logos of American companies, it has come to our attention that, in a similar vein, Papa John’s Pizza in Azerbaijan is offering a free pizza and drink in celebration of the war against the Armenian people. These unethical practices violate basic international business norms.

“This promotion is both tasteless and unprincipled. Papa John’s Pizza needs to act with the same swift measures taken by McDonald’s and Burger King and put a stop to it,” stated Armenian Assembly Executive Director Bryan Ardouny.

