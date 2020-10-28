Bloody money, bloody baby clothes and notes: Czech-Armenians protest outside Czechoslovak Group company

The Armenian youth of the Czech Republic on Tuesday staged a silent protest in front of the Czechoslovak Group company.

“Bloody money, bloody baby clothes and notes: Our today’s protest was in front of the Czechoslovak Group company. DANA self-propelled artillery systems produced by this company have been used by Azerbaijan against Artsakh in recent days,” the Armenian Youth Association of the Czech Republic said on Facebook.

“We were silent, while the bloody money, bloody clothes and ‘Armenian blood is on your hands’, ‘Who is responsible for DANAs in Azerbaijan’ notes were speaking instead of us.

“We are together in this, and we won’t give up,” the association added.

