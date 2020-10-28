Azerbaijan targets maternity hospital in Stepanakert, Karabakh

Deadly shelling of major towns in Karabakh by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces killed at least one civilian on October 28.

“The Azerbaijani armed forces struck various parts of Stepanakert and Shushi more than 15 times, deliberately targeting residential and public infrastructural, including a maternity hospital,” reports the Office of the Karabakh Human Rights Ombudsman.

Armenia’s official information center reported that, “The enemy is shelling the capital Stepanakert from a “Smerch” fire jet system.”

In Shushi, one civilian has died and another two were injured. There are no numbers yet for casualties in Stepanakert

“The Karabakh Human Rights Defender accuses the Azerbaijani Armed Forces of committing continuous war crimes against civilians. These new crimes are a consequence of the international community’s permission for the previous crimes. And for this reason, both Azerbaijan and the international community are responsible,” said Artak Beglaryan, Karabakh Human Rights Ombudsman.

An entire district in the capital Stepanakert was damaged. As a result of the bombing, houses and cars were damaged or completely destroyed, the Karabakh State Emergency Service reports.

On October 8, two Azerbaijani missile strikes targeted the St. Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in the town of Shushi in Karabakh, damaging the church and injured several reporters inside. One reporter was hospitalized in critical condition.

