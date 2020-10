Artsakh emergency service: Shushi being shelled, 1 casualty and 2 wounded among civilians

Shushi is being shelled by the Smerch rocket launcher system, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Emergency Situations Service reported.

“There is one casualty and two wounded among the civilian population.

Besides, one strike was carried out to the capital Stepanakert from the Smerch installation. There are no victims,” the Service added.

https://news.am/eng/news/610228.html