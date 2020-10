Artsakh Defense Army releases 59 more fallen soldiers’ names

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army on Wednesday, October 28, released the names of 59 more servicemen killed repelling Azerbaijani attacks.

Virabyan Gevorg Mushegh, born in 1994

Chatinyan Aren Arthur, born in 2000

Hovhannisyan Harut Artak, born in 2001

Aleksanyan Ashot Norik, born in 2002

Mnatsakanyan Norayr Benik, born in 2000

Hovakimyan Ara Maksim, born in 1988

Serobyan Sevak Levon, born in 1987

Manucharyan Mher Garik, born in 1990

Melikyan Vahe Vahagn, born in 1996

Dallakyan Arkadia Feliks, born in 1978

Gasparyan Hayk David, born in 1984

Melkonyan Karen Vachik, born in 1991

Madoyan Ara Maksim, born in 1977

Reservist Arosyan Melikset Sargis, born in 1992

Reservist Ghukasyan Arthur Ara, born in 1991

Reservist Musikyan Karen Loni, born in 1987

Abgaryan Gevorg Vazgen, born in 1980

Balayan Grisha Manas, born in 1990

Petrosyan Aren Samvel, born in 2001

Margaryan Vladimir Spartak, born in 2002

Ghazaryan Melkon Avetis, born in 1982

Petrosyan Mushegh Gevorg, born in 1988

Sargsyan Hamlet Ashot, born in 1994

Yeganyan Erik Garnik, born in 1981

Avetisyan Tigran Smbat, born in 1996

Mamikonyan Arsen Alexander, born in 1996

Nurbekyan Mushegh Harutyun, born in 1981

Davityan Garik Adam, born in 2001

Grigoryan Sahak Varazdat, born in 1984

Hovakimyan Ara Zhirayr, born in 1989

Reservist Voskanyan Tigran Rafik, born in 1993

Ghazaryan Armen Vaghinak, born in 2001

Tumanyan Gor Seyran, born in 2000

Gabrielyan Yura Ashot, born in 2002

Khomov Ashot Mihran, born in 2001

Chatalyan Ruben Kirakos, born in 2002

Aleyan Davit Vachagan, born in 2001

Kocharyan Arman Artush, born in 2000

Atabekyan Arman Sanasar, born in 2001

Gevorgyan Areg Vahagn, born in 2001

Khurshudyan Levon Gevorg, born in 2001

Avetisyan Tigran Gevorg, born in 2000

Gevorgyan Roman Karapet, born in 2000

Avetisyan Yervand Mkhitar, born in 2000

Hambardzumyan Ruben Karen, born in 2001

Manukyan Levon Ara, born in 2000

Hakobyan Davit Aram, born in 2001

Khachatryan Seryozha Aram, born in 2001

Ghasabyan Arman Kamo, born in 2001

Ivanov Pyotor Armen, born in 2000

Aghababyan Vahe Nerses, born in 2001

Mahtesyan Gurgen Gevorg, born in 2001

Balbabyan Artak Azat, born in 2001

Sayadyan Torgom Arzuman, born in 2001

Yeghikyan Vahe Arthur, born in 2001

Harutyunyan Yeprem Davit, born in 2001

Kaloyan Murad Yurik, born in 2000

Kirakosyan Davit Artak, born in 2000

Mosoyan Davit Aram, born in 2001

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/10/28/Artsakh-fallen-soldiers/2389750?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=d33ed9e1dff4aea79088dbe09a6b588787b9b2a3-1603886016-0-ATnGacT4QR0t1bC_ij5afmFimyqvYmj_mJ-M_TUdNvf_t76GXao7ig1NR_LOzwP6RFaCou8FCn3Slk02vgTdIrnsYB8Eil-7RS331XO1EFa4HhYPn-GdTgokPjkDuAVNImHz7Vovi4-bXOuJQjnLc6dxNJylfhYjtRV7Wqnsz6x5HWklUprKn4uYEdY7vU_M31VJaIAoWDg0Stl5bf_mZQeJa-P-LR8mxt_bSLpDAGJOio1Dd6Z6YYDe_fk7y8c0pznPVtOs6EEHIxj_biHMj8lWHzTR_U1tFjNkXiX6AWmgFLwyoQ0FpU1z0OEpbkcEl_-IhjkAd9o_AfcEDcOeH7E