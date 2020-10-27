Pope Francis plans to celebrate Christmas Masses with few pilgrims

The scenes of a deserted St. Peter’s Square during Holy Week and Easter will be repeated once again. The pope will preside the Christmas and New Year ceremonies with few pilgrims.

The information was reported to the diplomatic staff accredited to the Holy See through a “Nota Verbale.”

The liturgical events will be held in St. Peter’s Basilica. On Dec. 24, the pope will preside the Christmas Eve Mass and the following day the Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord.

It is not yet confirmed whether the Urbi et Orbi blessing on Dec. 25 will take place from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica or from the church’s interior, as it did at Easter.

The decision was taken as part of prevention measures due to an increase of Covid-19 cases in Italy. The Vatican could even add additional measures, which could modify the daily occurrence of papal events.

Daniel Díaz Vizzi

Translation: Christian Campos

