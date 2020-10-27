Iran’s Deputy FM to visit Yerevan, Baku, Moscow and Ankara – Public Radio of Armenia

Iran’s Deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Baku, Moscow, Yerevan and Ankara aiming to promote Iran’s initiative for solving Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, IRNA quotes Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying.

Araghchi is to promote Iran initiative for resolving the Karabakh, Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday.

Earlier today, Araghchi arrived in Parsabad Moghan airport, in northwestern province of Ardebil to inspect areas bordering the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict zone.

Iran has warned the warring sides over landing of several mortar and artillery shells in Iranian border towns. The IRGC ground forces have been deployed in the border cities with Azerbaijan and Armenia to guarantee security of Iranians living in border cities.

