Glendale City Council to discuss recognition of Artsakh’s independence

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The City Council of U.S. Glendale city will discuss the resolution on recognizing the independence of Artsakh today, member of Glendale City Council Eliza Papazian told ARMENPRESS.

‘’Our City Council will discuss that issue this evening, the session will kick off at 18:00 (05:00 in Armenia)’’, Papazian said.

To the question if the resolution will be adopted, Papazian gave a positive answer.

The resolution is authored by Glendale Mayor Vrej Agajanian.

The resolution notes that the Republic of Artsakh, also known as Nagorno Karabakh, is historically an Armenian land, which has always had an Armenian majority of the population.

The resolution also calls on the US President and the Congress to recognize the independence of Artsakh.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1032980/