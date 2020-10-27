Fallen Armenian soldier’s father donates his car to army

The father of Albert Hovhannisyan, a hero Armenian soldier in the iconic photo who died on the Artsakh frontline, has donated his personal car to the Armenian military, representative of the Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Tuesday.

“Our hero Albert Hovhannisyan’s father, Artak, continues to amaze us with his unique personality. This is his personal car, which he has decided to donate to the army. I bow to the father of the hero, an exceptional Armenian,” Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook, sharing photos of the car.

