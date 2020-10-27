Eduardo Eurnekian to donate another $3.5 million to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

Since the launch of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s “We Are Our Borders” global fundraising initiative, renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist, member of the board of Trustees of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund, Eduardo Eurnekian has donated $250,000 through his numerous companies.

Today, Mr Eurnekian has pledged an additional $3.25 million to the global mobilization of resources, of which $1million will be transferred to the Fund immediately and the remaining $2.25 million will be transferred over the course of the next two weeks.

This total of $3.5 million is the largest single individual donation to the campaign to date.

Since September 27th individuals and organizations have donated over $150 million from 73 countries of which below is the list of largest single donations.

AGBU Matching Program $10,000,000

Edele Hovnanian $3,000,000

Christine Simone $3,000,000

Samvel Karapetyan $3,000,000

Lysa Grigorian $2,000,000

Sukiasyan Family $1,205,000

Zangezur Combine $1,205,000

Hilda Diruhy Burmaian $1,000,000

Kathie Cafesjian Baradaran $1,000,000

Harout & Sylvia Istanboulian $1,000,000

Carolyn Mugar $1,000,000

Greg Toufayan $1,000,000

Kim Kardashian $1,000,000

Yermenidjian Family $1,000,000

Aurora Foundation $1,000,000

AMAA $1,000,000

