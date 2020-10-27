Eduardo Eurnekian donates $3.5 million to Hayastan All Armenian Fund – Public Radio of Armenia

Since the launch of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s “We Are Our Borders” global fundraising initiative, renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist, member of the board of Trustees of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund, Eduardo Eurnekian has donated $250,000 through his numerous companies.
Today, Mr Eurnekian has pledged an additional $3.25 million to the global mobilization of resources, of which $1million will be transferred to the Fund immediately and the remaining $2.25 million will be transferred over the course of the next two weeks.
This total of $3.5 million is the largest single individual donation to the campaign to date.
Since September 27th individuals and organizations have donated over $150 million from 73 countries of which below is the list of largest single donations.
AGBU Matching Program $10,000,000
Edele Hovnanian $3,000,000
Christine Simone $3,000,000
Samvel Karapetyan $3,000,000
Lysa Grigorian $2,000,000
Sukiasyan Family $1,205,000
Zangezur Combine $1,205,000
Hilda Diruhy Burmaian $1,000,000
Kathie Cafesjian Baradaran $1,000,000
Harout & Sylvia Istanboulian $1,000,000
Carolyn Mugar $1,000,000
Greg Toufayan $1,000,000
Kim Kardashian $1,000,000
Yermenidjian Family $1,000,000
Aurora Foundation $1,000,000
AMAA $1,000,000
Yorumlar kapatıldı.