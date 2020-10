Artsakh Defense Army releases 35 more fallen soldiers’ names

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army on Tuesday, October 27, released the names of 35 more servicemen killed repelling Azerbaijani attacks.

Baghdishyan Gevorg Stepan, born in 2000

Muradyan Harut Frik, born in 2000

Khorenyan Sevak Suren, born in 1987

Hakobyan Hayk Ararat, born in 1996

Hovhannisyan Hovik Karapet, born in 1984

Avetisyan Shaliko Sedrak, born in 1980

Reservist Ghazaryan Hayk Edward, born in 1989

Reservist Kartashyan Gevorg Nshan, born in 1984

Reservist Sargsyan Gegham Ashot, born in 1992

Reservist Sargsyan Vahagn Andranik, born in 1986

Grigoryan Grigor Hayk, born in 2002

Vardanyan Mushegh Mher, born in 2001

Volunteer Khachatryan Arman Arsen, born in 1993

Volunteer Petrosyan Hovhannes Andranik, born in 1996

Manyan Ararat Armen, born in 2002

Avetyan Karen Gagik, born in 2000

Manasyan Andranik Kamo, born in 2002

Mnatsakanyan David Armen, born in 2001

Asatryan Marsel Khachik, born in 2000

Galstyan Erik Emil, born in 2001

Sinanyan Sasun Gegham, born in 2002

Makaryan Ararat Asatur, born in 2002

Manoyan Levon Andranik, born in 2001

Yesayan Karen Petros, born in 2000

Vardanyan Artyom Vardan, born in 2002

Khachatryan Valeri Davit, born in 2001

Petrosyan Hakob Suren, born in 2000

Arakelyan Arman Hovik, born in 2002

Gyulamiryan Aram Arman, born in 2001

Sargsyan Levon Aram, born in 2001

Vlasyan Albert Arthur, born in 2001

Musinyan Borik Suren, born in 2001

Chakryan David Artyom, born in 2001

Archunts Arman Artush, born in 2001

Avagyan Karen Norik, born in 2001

