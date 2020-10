Artsakh Defense Army Publishes Names of Other Killed 27 Servicemen

Artsakh defense army published new list of 35 servicemen killed while repelling Azerbaijan’s aggression.

The total number of Armenian casualties since the launch of hostilities in Karabakh by Azerbaijan on September 27 reached 1009.

