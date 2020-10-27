Armenian youth in US declares hunger strike to protest Azerbaijan, Turkey aggression against Karabakh (VIDEO)

The Armenian Youth Federation (AYV) of the United States have declared a hunger strike in protest of the military aggression of Azerbaijan and Turkey against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

The protesters demand the international recognition of Artsakh and the imposition of sanctions on Baku and Ankara. “We will not stop until these tyrannical governments and their leaders halt this gross humanitarian violation. The Armenian people will not stop,” they added in a statement.

They added that this hunger strike will lead up to a community-wide march from the Federal Building to the Azerbaijani consulate in Los Angeles. “Our fight continues on until Artsakh is recognized and our people do not live under constant threat of persecution,” the AYF also noted.

https://news.am/eng/news/610011.html