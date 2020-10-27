Armenian side has two Azerbaijani prisoners of war, 17 Armenian servicemen are in Azerbaijan: IC official

As of the moment the Armenian side has two interrogated Azerbaijani prisoners of war, official from Investigative Committee Rafayel Vardanyan said at a press conference today.

“They are being kept in accordance with all humanitarian norms, receive corresponding medical treatment, food,” Vardanyan said.

The Armenian side has 17 captured servicemen as of the moment, they are currently in Azerbaijan.

“The information about them has been clarified. Information about two is being clarified. We are working with Armenian representation in ECHR and Defense Ministry’s inter-department commission on prisoners of war,” he said.

