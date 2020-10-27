Armenian prime minister reports about civilian casualties in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, October 27. /TASS/. The world community’s efforts on establishing a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone have again failed, resulting in civilian casualties, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

“The efforts of the international community on establishing a ceasefire, this time with the mediation of the United States, have failed. During the constant shelling carried out by Azerbaijan today civilians were killed and wounded in Artsakh [the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic],” Pashinyan wrote.

On Monday morning, Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported that Baku had violated the ceasefire, noting that Azerbaijan’s forces opened fire from artillery weapons at the positions of the Defense Army of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic in the northeastern area of the contact line.

Late on October 25, Azerbaijan and Armenia, with the United States’ mediation, agreed another humanitarian ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone that entered into force from 07:00 Moscow Time on October 26.

TASS