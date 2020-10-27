Armenian PM pays tribute to memory of 1999 October 27 parliament attack victims

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a tribute to the memory of the 1999 October 27 parliament attack victims, laying flowers at the memorial dedicated to them.

“The souls, spirit and strength of Karen Demirchyan, Vazgen Sargsyan and our other heroes are with us today. I bow to their bright memory. Despite the numerous challenges, the Armenian people will win with their unity and strength of spirit”, the PM said on Facebook.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

