39 civilians killed in Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijani aggression – Public Radio of Armenia

A total of 39 civilians have been killed, including a little girl and seven women, have died as a result of large-scale aggression launched by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh.

According to Artsakh Ombudsman’s Office, 122 people have been wounded, of which 102 have received serious injuries: 83 are male and 19 are female citizens.

As for material damage, 1,600 private movable properties, as well as 2,100 infrastructure and public objects have been damaged or destroyed.

