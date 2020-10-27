39 civilians killed in Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijani aggression – Public Radio of Armenia

A total of 39 civilians have been killed, including a little girl and seven women, have died as a result of large-scale aggression launched by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh.
According to Artsakh Ombudsman’s Office, 122 people have been wounded, of which 102 have received serious injuries: 83 are male and 19 are female citizens.
The consequences of #Azerbaijan'i aggression as of October 26:
👉a total of 39 civilians have been killed: 1 little girl, 7 women, and 31 men
— Artsakh / Karabakh Human Rights Ombudsman (@ArtsakhOmbuds) October 27, 2020
As for material damage, 1,600 private movable properties, as well as 2,100 infrastructure and public objects have been damaged or destroyed.
