UN chief welcomes ceasefire between Armenia, Azerbaijan

TASS, October 26. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has lauded the agreement reached by Armenia and Azerbaijan on a ceasefire entering into force on October 26.

“The Secretary-General welcomes the joint statement issued today by the Governments of the United States, Armenia and Azerbaijan announcing that the humanitarian ceasefire agreed in Moscow on 10 October and reaffirmed in Paris on 17 October will take effect at 8 a.m., local time, on Monday 26 October,” Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary General, said in a statement Sunday.

The joint document was earlier issued by the US State Department.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs – Russia, France and the United States.

