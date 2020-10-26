European Council says Turkey chooses provocations and unilateralism

European Council chief Charles Michel has criticized Turkey’s actions after Erdogan says Emmanuel Macron needs ‘mental check’.

“Instead of a positive agenda, Turkey chooses provocations and unilateral actions in the Mediterranean and now the insults. This is intolerable. There should be respect to Europe and its member states,” the top EU official tweeted.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier launched an attack on Emmanuel Macron. Erdogan questioned French President’s mental condition while criticizing Macron’s attitude toward Islam and Muslims.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/10/26/European-Council-Turkey/2388133