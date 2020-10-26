CineCulture and Armenian Studies Program to Feature Screening and Discussion of “Lost Birds” • MassisPost

FRESNO — The CineCulture Series and the Armenian Studies Program at California State University, Fresno, are sponsoring a discussion of the film Lost Birds at 5:30PM on Friday, October 30. Those interested in participating can register for the discussion at bit.ly/armenianstudieslostbirds. They will then receive an online link that will allow them to watch the film in the three-day period prior to the discussion.

Set against the backdrop of the First World War in a small Armenian village in Ottoman Anatolia, Lost Birds is a historical fairy tale told through the eyes of a young brother and sister left behind in the 1915 Armenian Genocide.

Lost Birds is the first film made in Turkey to depict the Armenian Genocide of 1915. It was brought to the screen by the five years of work, persistence, and courage of filmmakers Aren Perdeci and Ela Alyamac, who share writing and directing credits. Lost Birds handles the task of telling a very dramatic story in a fairy tale narrative and this leads the audience to feel something magical yet so real at the same time.

Bedo and Maryam’s happy home life is torn apart when their grandfather is apprehended and taken away by soldiers. Now, forbidden to go outside by their mother, one morning, the two children sneak away to play in their secret cave. But, when they return, they find their home and the entire village empty. Together, with the wounded bird they have been nursing back to health, the children embark on a perilous journey to find their mother.

For more information about the presentation please contact the Armenian Studies Program at 278-2669, visit our website at www.fresnostate.edu/armenianstudies or visit us on Facebook @ArmenianStudiesFresnoState.

