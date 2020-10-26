Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire agreement – Armenian MoD

Azerbaijan has grossly violated the humanitarian ceasefire agreement reached in the USA and opened artillery fire at around 08:45 in the northeastern direction of Artsakh frontline, Defense Ministry Spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan reported.

In a later update, Stepanyan said that the adversary applied artillery in the southeastern section of the front.

“Yet another ceasefire violation was recorded at around 09:10: the adversary targeted the positions in the South-Eastern direction, by firing five artillery shells,” Stepanyan wrote.

To remind, earlier a humanitarian ceasefire between Baku and Yerevan was agreed to take place at 08:00 am local time on October 26, the US State Department said in a joint statement of the US, Armenia and Azerbaijan on Sunday.

