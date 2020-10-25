US National Security Advisor confirmed Azerbaijan is the side that has not accepted the ceasefire yet

The US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien has said that Armenia has accepted a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, yet Azerbaijan has not yet.

O’Brien’s comments came during an interview “Face the Nation” aired on Sunday. The National Security Advisor of the Trump administration insisted that during the entire week under the president’s direction the US was trying to broker peace in between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Armenia has accepted a ceasefire. Azerbaijan has not yet. We’re pushing them to do so,” O’Brien added.

To note, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev earlier said that Baku is ready to halt hostilities in and around Nagorno-Karabakh if Armenia accepts the basic principles of the conflict settlement.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/10/25/US-National-Security-Advisor-confirmed-Azerbaijan-is-the-side-that-has-not-accepted-the-ceasefire-yet/2388007