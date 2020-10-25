Trump congratulates Pashinyan and Aliyev for agreeing to adhere to a ceasefire – Public Radio of Armenia

Trump congratulates Pashinyan and Aliyev for agreeing to adhere to a ceasefire

US President Donald Trump has congratulated the Armenian Prime Minister and the Azerbaijani President for agreeing to adhere to a ceasefire.

“Congratulations to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who just agreed to adhere to a cease fire effective at midnight. Many lives will be saved,” Trump tweeted.

“Proud of my team Secretary Pompeo and Steve Biegun and National Security Adviser Robert C. O’Brien for getting the deal done!” he added.

Congratulations to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who just agreed to adhere to a cease fire effective at midnight. Many lives will be saved. Proud of my team @SecPompeo & Steve Biegun & @WHNSC for getting the deal done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2020

Armenia and Azerbaijan earlier announce a third attempt to establish a cease-fire in Nagorno Karabakh.

The humanitarian ceasefire will take effect at 08:00 a.m. local time (12:00 a.m. EDT) on October 26, 2020.

The United States facilitated intensive negotiations among the Foreign Ministers and the Minsk Group Co-Chairs to move Armenia and Azerbaijan closer to a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu