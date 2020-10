Dozens of protesters in black rally outside the Turkish Embassy in Paris

Members of the Armenian community in France have organized another rally to protest against the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh. Images from the rally were shard on the Facebook page of Hayern Aysor.

Each of the participants was holding a poster, reading the names of the killed servicemen of the Artsakh army.

