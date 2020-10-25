Canadian-Armenians hold protest, urge to recognize Artsakh’s independence

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenians in Canada are holding protests in different parts of the country against the ongoing Turkey-backed Azerbaijani aggression on Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Armenia.

Member of the United Armenian Council of Ontario Edgar Manukyan said on Facebook that Armenians have gathered from Ottawa up to Calgary, voicing their protest over delivery of weapons to Turkey.

“Don’t stay silent”, “Do not support Turkey in producing fatal weapons and supplying them to Azerbaijan”, “We will win”, “Artsakh is ours”, “Peace to Artsakh”, the demonstrators said holding respective posters.

They also demand to recognize the independence of Artsakh.

The main protest was held outside the parliament of Ottawa.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1032610/