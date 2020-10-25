Artsakh President: Both the Army and the militia forces stand firmly in their positions to defend the Homeland

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan accompanied by Defense minister Jalal Harutyunyan and other responsible officials of the Artsakh Republic visited today the southeastern section of the frontline, Harutyunyan wrote on Facebook.

In his words, the main actions that should be taken to stop the arrogant and aggressive behavior of the enemy and to inflict irreparable losses on him have been discussed on spot.

“Both the Army and the militia forces stand firmly in their positions, exerting heroic efforts to defend the Homeland. Glory to the brave sons of our people, due to whose heroism we stand firm on our land!” the President added.

