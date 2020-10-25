Alexis Ohanian: What’s happening in Artsakh is a tragedy

“What’s happening in Artsakh is a tragedy. Without a real ceasefire, a lot of suffering will continue,” Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian said on Instagram.

He urged American and German leaders to finally bring peace for Armenia.

“I call upon my government here in the United States to stand up to dictators in Azerbaijan and Turkey and rebuke these attacks on Armenians, issue sanctions, and call for an immediate ceasefire.

“It’s now been weeks and absolutely no word from the United States, the country that welcomed my Armenian forebearers, who were survivors of genocide,” Ohanian said.

