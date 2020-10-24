Newspaper: Who organized historic meeting of Armenia, Karabakh ex-presidents?

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: Zhoghovurd daily has learned new details from the preparations for the October 21 meeting of the former presidents of Armenia and Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] that took place in Yerevan.

And, according to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, it can be said the historic meeting of the five [former] presidents was organized by [Artsakh ex-President] Bako Sahakyan, who is perhaps one of the few people who has good relations with all three [former] presidents of Armenia.

And he was the one who managed to persuade and bring everyone together to discuss the Artsakh issue. Moreover, according to our information, the option of current President of Artsakh Arayik Haroutyunyan addressing RF [Russian Federation] President Vladimir Putin was also discussed at that time, which was also acceptable to all former leaders [of Armenia and Artsakh].

The time had come to petition to RF. We were also informed that the meeting took place in a rather constructive atmosphere, after which one of the [former] presidents will leave for Moscow in the near future.

https://news.am/eng/news/609537.html