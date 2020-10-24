Karabakh defense army: There are local battles in all directions of frontline

During the night, the situation in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)-Azerbaijani conflict zone remained relatively stable and tense.

The Artsakh Defense Army on Saturday morning informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that the artillery battles and exchange of fire continued in some areas.

In the evening, and once again grossly violating the norms of international humanitarian law, the enemy forces shelled the peaceful settlements of Artsakh, including the capital Stepanakert.

Currently, local battles are taking place in all directions of the frontline. But the Defense Army units successfully prevent the adversary’s offensive operations, keeping the operative-tactical situation under their control.

