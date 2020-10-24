Armenian FM: Nearly 90,000 people displaced, lost property in Artsakh amid Azeri aggression

Around 90,000 people have been displaced in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as a result of the Azerbaijani military aggression, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told an Atlantic Council discussion in Washington on Friday.

“Since September 27, the towns and villages of Nagorno-Karabakh have been under consistent attacks, pounded by drones, missiles and aviation involvement. Nearly 90,000 people have been displaced, they have lost their homes and property,” Mnatsakanyan said.

According to him, over 8,000 infrastructures and property have been destroyed in Artsakh so far.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is on a working visit to Washington. On Friday, he held meetings with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other officials.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/10/24/Armenian-FM/2387274