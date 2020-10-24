Armenia denies information about destroyed aircraft in Karabakh conflict zone

“The statement about the destruction of the Armenian plane is an absolute lie,” she said.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry earlier announced destruction of an Armenian Air Force combat aircraft in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

