Adam Schiff formally calls for U.S. recognition of Republic of Artsakh

Congressman Adam Schiff on Friday formally called on the United States to recognize the Republic of Artsakh.

“For more than a month, Azerbaijan and Turkey have been waging war on Artsakh, bombarding civilians, churches, and committing possible war crimes. More than 800 soldiers have been killed repelling Azerbaijan’s attacks, and dozens of civilians are dead. Estimates are that more than half of the civilian population of Artsakh has been displaced, sleeping in cars or open fields away from falling bombs, as winter approaches,” the congressman wrote on Facebook.

“I am formally calling for U.S. recognition of the Independent Republic of Artsakh.

“We cannot allow history to repeat itself. If Azerbaijan and Turkey have determined to wage war, the United States, the Minsk Group, and the International Community should make clear that they will not succeed in their aims. Aliyev and Erdogan must be made to understand that if they continue with this war, there will be consequences. The United States will not stand idly by.

“I stand with Armenia. I stand with Artsakh,” he said.

