Yerevan says Baku under Turkish influence threatens regional security

YEREVAN, October 23. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s falling under Turkey’s influence may pose a threat to regional security, Armenian Foreign Minister Zograb Mnatsakanyan said at a meeting with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in Washington, the Armenian foreign ministry said on Friday.

“The Armenian foreign minister stressed that the current Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh (unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic – TASS) is unfolding with Turkey’s direct involvement, which is manifested in direct military technical support and deployment of armed terrorists to the region. He also added that Baku’s decision to become a zone of Turkey’s influence is a serious threat to region security,” the ministry said.

