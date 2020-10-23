‘We just want peace’: Armenians protest outside ECHR in Strasbourg

Representatives of the Armenian community are holding a mass protest in the French city of Strasbourg to denounce the ongoing Azerbaijani-Turkey aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Gathering in front of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), the protesters urge the court to break the silence.

“We just want peace and freedom. We want to live in peace,” they said in front of the European Court.

The presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are terrorists, the protesters are shouting.

Wrapped in the flags of Armenia and Artsakh, the peaceful demonstrators are holding posters reading, “Artsakh is Armenia!”, “We want peace!” and are calling for the recognition of Artsakh’s independence.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/10/23/Armenians-protest-ECHR/2386751