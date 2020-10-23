The BBC uncovers the “secret losses of Azerbaijan” – Public Radio of Armenia

The BBC’s Russian service has found 26 fresh graves of soldiers killed during the war in Karabakh at the military cemetery of the Azerbaijani industrial city of Mingechaur.

Azerbaijan does not disclose its losses in this conflict, but the graves in the city of 100,000 give a rough idea of the scale of Baku’s losses..

The BBC notes that in many cities of Azerbaijan there are separate cemeteries for those killed during Karabakh war, and the military cemetery in Mingechaur is one of these.

The dates of death on the monuments reflect the entire history of the Karabakh conflict: from full-scale hostilities in the early 1990s to the “four-day war” in 2016.

The first grave in 2020 appeared just a few days after the beginning of this phase of aggravation of the military conflict – it is on a par with the “old” graves.

Since then – from the end of September – a number of new graves have appeared. Most of them do not have death dates, the BBC writes.

