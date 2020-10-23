IAGS warns of imminent genocidal threat against Artsakh

The International Association of Genocide Scholars (IAGS) issued a statement on the “Imminent Genocidal Threat deriving from Azerbaijan and Turkey against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)”, the Armenian Embassy to Japan said on Facebook on Friday, sharing the full text of the statement in photos.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan launched a massive air and artillery attack on the Artsakh military positions, numerous civilian settlements and infrastructure in the country, including the capital Stepanakert.

Artsakh has reported more than 30 civilian casualties and hundreds of military casualties. Several foreign and local reporters have also been injured in Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijani attacks.

Both Armenia and Artsakh have declared martial law and a general mobilization.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/10/23/IAGS-Artsakh/2386728