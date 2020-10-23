Holy Father Appoints Consultors of Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue

Announced October 22 by Vatican

The Holy Father has appointed as consultors of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue Bishop Jorge Patricio Vega Velasco, S.V.D., bishop prelate of the Prelature of Illapel, Chile; the Reverend Fathers Diego Ramón Sarrió Cucarella, M.Afr., dean of the Pontifical Institute for Arabic and Islamic Studies, Rome, Italy; Sebastian Maria Michael, S.V.D., director of the archdiocesan Commission for Interreligious Dialogue of the Archdiocese of Bombay, India; In-gun Joseph Kang, S.J., coordinator of Buddhist Studies and Dialogue of the Jesuit Conference of Asia Pacific – JCAP, Cambodia; Mario Imperatori, S.J., visiting lecturer at the Pontifical Theological Faculty of Southern Italy, Naples, Italy; Bryan Lobo, S.J., dean of the Faculty of Missiology at the Pontifical Gregorian University, Rome, Italy; the Reverend Sisters Jolanta Maria Kafka, R.M.I., superior general of the Religious Sisters of Mary Immaculate and president of the International Union of Superiors General, Rome, Italy; Maria Angela De Giorgi, M.M.X., deputy director of the Shinmeizan Centre of Spirituality and Interreligious Dialogue, Nagomi-machi, Japan; Professor Ambrogio Bongiovanni, associate ordinary lecturer at the Pontifical Gregorian University, Rome, Italy; Professor Gaetano Sabetta, visiting lecturer at the Pontifical Urban University, Rome, Italy; Professor Vincenzo Buonomo, magnificent rector of the Pontifical Lateran University, Rome, Italy; Professor Rita George-Tvrtkovič, lecturer at the University of Notre Dame, Fort Wayne-South Bend, United States of America; Mr. Lawrence Chong, member of the Archdiocesan Catholic Council for Interreligious Dialogue of the archdiocese of Singapore, Singapore; Dr. Pierre Diarra, member of the Conseil pour les relations interreligieuses et les nouveaux courants religieux of the Bishops’ Conference of France, France; Professor Umberto Bresciani, lecturer at the Fu Jen Catholic University, New Taipei, Taiwan; Dr. Lawrence E. Sullivan, director emeritus of the Center for the Study of World Religions of the Harvard Divinity School, Cambridge, United States of America; Dr. Valeria Martano, responsible for interreligious dialogue in Asia for the Sant’Egidio Community, Rome, Italy; Ms. Maria Lia Zervino, president of the World Union of Catholic Women’s Organisations, Rome, Italy; and Ms. Nicoletta Bernasconi, member of the Centre for Interreligious Dialogue of the Focolare Movement, Rome, Italy.

https://zenit.org/2020/10/23/holy-father-appoints-consultors-of-pontifical-council-for-interreligious-dialogue/