Azerbaijan Colonel Shukur Hamidov killed amid attacks on Artsakh, says Armenian expert

National Hero of Azerbaijan, Colonel Shukur Hamidov has been killed in the hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, Razm.info website coordinator, information security expert Karen Vrtanesyan said on Friday, citing the posts of Azerbaijani social media users.

The Azerbaijani colonel has reportedly been killed in clashes near the Ghubatlu region.

“He received the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan for his actions at the 2016 April War, when he was the commander of the 706th brigade of the 2nd corps,” the expert wrote on Facebook.

According to Vrtanesyan, Shukur was among the three Azerbaijani officers awarded the Hero of Azerbaijan title during the April War. The two others were awarded posthumously.

According to some reports emerged earlier in September, Azeri Major-General Mais Barkhudarov was captured by the Artsakh military.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/10/23/Azerbaijan-colonel-Armenian-expert/2386595?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=17dc91b8296b1b8c6f294edc5cb27e36550e4737-1603482616-0-ASOl93C4Ny0pcrTMm1y2niCKck_1Z_smeVgRvW1a2PaUO28mIVXmpPrWT2SXi5Axj8G1sIMZoZIFAIQlzpocmUyYpSbK3prwPv8ZIzZyxueKOE0kp_PsXbvbv6I6ObH21t9X1Jh0CNi1wjadZjfNuai9XDbbmgAcd3orYz_xUhfl0GPXn8biUrCOyIvoBIx4O3Gz_0N3xMuYZyyo7TNDayh6daFGU0Hk54y78hOvOCXFtpBFXCAIZPyQ85ZvI3_KdPY3Vzc948O0yLZJ6PrrkUr8irFMd0GnTrjgnPfUb4IDWEYZZbkq0efkbGCco1YRgxids27N5ZbSVFx9IGOREjllwYG65OVeYUtLhf9z6TX6