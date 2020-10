Artsakh Defense Army Publishes Names of Other Killed 27 Servicemen

Artsakh defense army published new list of 27 servicemen killed while repelling Azerbaijan’s aggression.



The total number of Armenian casualties since the launch of hostilities in Karabakh by Azerbaijan on September 27 reached 927.

Maranjyan Edward Artush, born in 2000

Hovhannisyan Gevorg Zohrab, born in 1984

Hovhannisyan Gor Zohrab, born in 1986

Avagyan Ara Senik, born in 1981

Harutyunyan Narek Senik, born in 1988

Gabrielyan Igor Grigor, born in 1977

Hambardzumyan Hambardzum Albert, born in 1989

Avetyan Gegham Zhora, born in 1971

Danielyan Garik Azat, born in 1990

Mesropyan Hovsep Mher, born in 1991

Hayrapetyan Arshak Vanush, born in 1977

Ayvazyan Vladimir Karapet, born in 1982

Nikalyan Armen Samvel, born in 1981

Grigoryan Hayk Davit, born in 1985

Avetisyan Hrachya Sahak, born in 1993

Reservist Martirosyan Arayik Gacha, born in 1989

Reservist Baghdasaryan Aram Gurgen, born in 1969

Reservist Grigoryan Karen Gurgen, born in 1976

Reservist Mirzoyan Sashik Ashot, born in 1962

Reservist Sahinyan Sargis Rafael, born in 1984

Reservist Aperyan Yurik Levon, born in 1961

Nechayev Alexander Vasilevich, born in 2001

Mkhitaryan Nikoghos Edward, born in 2000

Babajanyan Davit Garnik, born in 2001

Hakobyan Nver Azat, born in 2001

Hovsepyan Harutyun Arthur, born in 2001

Yeghiazaryan Gor Garegin, born in 2000

