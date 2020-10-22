Russian diplomat says no plans to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh with Turkish counterpart

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin has said that he will not discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh issue with his Turkish counterpart at a meeting in Moscow.

“I will not [discuss it],” he told reporters on Thursday responding to a question from TASS. “We discuss a number of international and regional issues with our Turkish counterparts. In this case, we will focus on issues of common interest to our two countries. You know that we have a good exchange on both Syria and Libya, and we will continue it.”

Commenting on the situation with the resumption of joint patrols of the M4 highway in Syria’s Idlib, Vershinin noted that there was good cooperation between the Russian and Turkish militaries, expressing the opinion that they “will resolve those issues brilliantly.”

The Turkish Embassy in Moscow earlier informed TASS that Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal would visit Moscow on Thursday where he planned to have meetings on Syria and Libya.

TASS