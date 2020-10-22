Putin believes nearly 5,000 people killed in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow believed that nearly 5,000 people had been killed in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, Reuters reported.

“There are a lot of casualties from both sides, more than 2,000 from each side,” Putin told a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

The Russian president noted that Armenia and Azerbaijan are ‘equal partners’ for Russia. “Armenia and Azerbaijan are equal partners for Russia, and for us it is a tragedy to see people being killed there. We want to build full-fledged relationship with both Armenia and Azerbaijan,” said Putin.

The Russian president also said the United States and European countries would help Russia broker a solution to the conflict.

