No Rocket Has Been Fired From the Territory of the Republic of Armenia in the Direction of Azerbaijan: Shushan Stepanyan

The statement from Azerbaijan that “Armenia fired ballistic missiles in the direction of Gabala and Kurdamir” is complete nonsense and a cynical lie, spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informed on her page on Facebook.

“No rocket has been fired from the territory of the Republic of Armenia in the direction of Azerbaijan”, she said.

