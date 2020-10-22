EU calls on all parties to avoid inflammatory rhetoric on Nagorno-Karabakh

BRUSSELS, October 22. /TASS/. All parties, including external forces, must avoid “dangerous, inflammatory and xenophobic rhetoric” in relation to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stated on Thursday on the outcomes of the meeting with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian in Brussels.

“All actors, including external parties, should refrain from any actions that may result in the continuation of hostilities and further casualties. This includes bringing an end to the dangerous, inflammatory and xenophobic rhetoric,” he said.

Besides, the press release published by the European External Action Service informs that “the High Representative/Vice-President urged the sides to return to the negotiations on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, without preconditions and without delay.” “The European Union continues to call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and strict respect for the agreed ceasefire by all. Any actions that target civilians or bring about further suffering to the civilian population must stop immediately. The High Representative/Vice-President also stressed that the sides have an obligation to comply fully with international humanitarian law,” the statement reads.

On Wednesday, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian held talks on the situation in the region with head of the European Council Charles Michel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs – Russia, France and the United States.

TASS