Ecumenic Prayer for Peace and Justice in Artsakh, Armenia and the World has taken place at St. Vartan’s Armenian Cathedral

HYETERT – On Wednesday evening, Bishop Daniel, Armenian clergy and ecumenical leaders from sister churches come together to pray at St. Vartan Armenian Cathedral for Peace & Justice in Armenia, Artsakh & the World.

The speakers were Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the Catholic Church, Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Church, and Bishop David of the Coptic Orthodox Church.

The service has been broadcast live from St. Vartan Cathedral on Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m. EDT, over the cathedral and Eastern Diocese Facebook pages.

For this special service, the cathedral were open to the public, but with limited seating due to the pandemic. Precautions of mask-wearing and social distancing had been observed