Canada to allocate $ 350,000 to ICRC for humanitarian purposes in Karabakh

Canada continues to call for the observance of the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, Canadian FM Francois-Philippe Champagne tweeted, noting that Canada will allocate $ 350,000 to the International Committee of the Red Cross for humanitarian purposes.

“Canada continues to call for respect of ceasefire in #NagornoKarabakh & is contributing $350K to @ICRC for humanitarian efforts. We call on external parties to stay out of the conflict & creation of verification mechanisms by @OSCE Minsk Co-Chairs,” he tweeted.

