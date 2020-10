Artsakh Defense Army releases names of 40 more fallen soldiers

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army has released the names of 40 more servicemen killed repulsing the Azerbaijani aggression.

Vardanyan Mkrtich Khachatur, born in 1987

Balasanyan Khachatur Sergey, born in 1985

Grigoryan Vanik Arakel, born in 1984

Sahakyan Garnik Rօbert, born in 1985

Mardanyan Hayk Romik, born in 1979

Babajanyan Aleksey Aleksey, born in 1978

Gevorgyan Artur Rubik, born in 1980

Kirakosyan Armen Asatur, born in 1984

Melkonyan Serob Samvel, born in 1989

Shakhmuradyan Hakob Manvel, born in 1995

Kirakosyan Artur Avetis, born in 1977

Avetisyan Arsen Sahak, born in 1985

Davtyan Gagik Khachatur, born in 1977

Tadevosyan Vagharshak Harutyun, born in 1981

Ghanadyan Shahen Lavrent, born in 1978

Mkrtchyan Sargis Feliks, born in 1994

Sargsyan Arshaluys Gagik, born in 1996

Reservist Hajinyan Hovhannes Ashot, born in 1981

Hovsepyan Artur Sos, born in 1987

Ghularyan Aram Vazgen, born in 1992

Reservist Amirkhanyan Mkhitar Martik, born in 1989

Edilyan Arayik Ararat, born in 1995

Khachatryan Mayis Vazgen, born in 1987

Yenokyan Artak Samvel, born in 2000

Yesayan Vashiktor Grisha, born in 1986

Grigoryan Armen Gagik, born in 1988

Hovhannisyan Hrant Ararat, born in 1991

Simonyan Gevorg Grigor, born in 1987

Andreasyan Zhirayr Suliko, born in 1977

Martirosyan Armen Seyran, born in 1987

Misakyan Arkadi Tigran, born in 1985

Karapetyna Harutyun Hamlet, born in 1996

Gogoryan Aren Aleksandr, born in 1991

Gasparyan Sirekan Aharon, born in 1994

Varosyan Avetik Arsen, born in 1990

Ohanyan Vakhtang Aghvan, born in 1996

Reservist Gulinyan Nver Zhora, born in 1996

Reservist Arushanyan Eduard Hrantik, born in 1972

Srapionyan Arman Artak, born in 1999

Hakobyan Davit Gagik, born in 2000

