Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem calls on finding a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin has received a letter from Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III, as the Information System of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin reported to Armenpress.

In response to the letter of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians regarding the hostilities launched against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the Patriarch emphasized that the Patriarchate has always condemned any violence in any site and has encouraged negotiations as the only safe and reliable path to ease tension and settle conflicts.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we pray for the leaders of the conflicting sides to sit at the negotiating table, solve this complicated situation and restore peace and security in the region. We feel sorry for the innocent victims and displaced persons. We join all pious people of the world, calling on the authorities to find a peaceful and negotiated resolution for this conflict. We also urge the international community to assume a proper role in assisting in the solution to this issue. We pray for a ceasefire and immediate reestablishment of peace and stability in the region,” the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem stated, informing about the steps that he is taking in this direction and transmitting his fraternal prayers to the Catholicos of All Armenians.

