Armenia’s and Artsakh former presidents met in Yerevan

The Head of the Office of Armenia’s ex-President Robert Kocharyan Victor Soghomonyan has confirmed the reports about Kocharyan’s meeting with Artsakh Republic former Presidents Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan.

“President Kocharyan indeed held meetings with former Artsakh presidents Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan at the initiative of the latters. A meeting attended by RA third President Serzh Sargsyan took place as well. Artsakh was the only topic of the discussion. I assume similar consultations will be continuous given the occurred situation,” Soghomonyan has told Yerevan Today news website.

Earlier, Hraparak newspaper reported that former Presidents of Artsakh Republic met on Tuesday with Serzh Sargsyan and Robert Kocharyan.

Before that Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan were hosted in the Office of Government and met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh established following the Azerbaijani-Turkish offensive and steps to counter the aggression were discussed during the meeting, press service at the Prime Minister’s Office reported.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/10/21/presidents-met/2385301